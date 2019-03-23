PHOTOS: High Praiz Crew collaborates with SDA for a blood donation exercise

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in collaboration with The Light to the World Foundation and High Praiz Crew, all of Akosombo township in the Easter Region organized a blood donation exercise dubbed "Donate Blood Save Life" with the hashtag #AnyBodyCanGiveBlood.
This exercise took place on the Saturday, 23rd March 2019 at Akosombo Volta River Authority (VRA) Hospital.
Aside donating blood to save lives, they visited the sick and prayed with them as well encouraging them one by one. A gesture the patients were happy to have received.
The hospital as well expressed their gratitude for such an exercise and wishes they could have more of such groups reaching out to them in such a kind way.
Felix Atta Akyea, leader of High Praiz Crew had this to say about the exercise and what prompted them to do so. "We had a meeting and we all realized there was one view about Christianity and we giving back to the society, especially the sick.
So we thought not to wait for anyone to call on us to donate rather we put ourselves together and since we were having one vision we thought it was a good thing to do and as Christians, our main purpose is to show love thus from Genesis to Revelation is all about love.
God showing us love and we showing our neighbours as well as those close to us. Love is all we need to show and let the world experience it as people of God" he added.
HIGH PRAIZ CREW is a youthful choir located in Akosombo, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. It presents live contemporary Christian music, with the aim to inspire, raise true worshippers and ultimately win souls for Christ. The Light of The world is as well into ministry and have the passion to also reach out to people especially rural areas.