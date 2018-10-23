Photos: KNUST students leaving as school is shut down

The students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have complied with the directive from the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) as they begin packing out of the University.
The Regional Minister announced that the students have up to 12:00 noon Tuesday to vacate the premises.
This follows violent protests that led to the destruction of private and university property.
