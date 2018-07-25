PHOTOS: Lawra Government Hospital submerged

The Lawra Municipal Hospital in the Upper West Region has been hit by flood following Wednesday afternoon’s heavy downpour.
The records room, main Out-Patients Department (OPD), Consulting Rooms and the whole Hospital yard have been badly affected the flood.
Flood at the Hospital has been perennial challenges for the facility since it keeps occurring every time there is a heavy rain.
Wednesday’s flood affected folders, beds, chairs and other machines.
Health delivery was halted as a result of the flood.
