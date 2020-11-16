Photos: NDC holds vigil in honour of JJ Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a vigil to honour their founder and leader late former President Jerry John Rawlings.
The vigil took place at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.
In attendance were the children of the former President Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings.
READ ALSO: Stop playing politics with the legacy of Rawlings - CDG to Govt
Other dignitaries were John Dramani Mahama, and his wife, Lordina Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, running-mate of the NDC’s flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, other party dignitaries, and some members of the Diplomatic Corps.
Dressed in black and red, some sympathisers arrived at the venue around 5 pm.
Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on Thursday, November 12 at 10 am.
The 73-year-old is said to have died after he contracted Covid-19 and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.