PHOTOS+VIDEO: Tarkwa residents stage protest over bad roads

Residents of Tarkwa and Nsuaem in the Western region have staged a protest today April 10, 2019, to register their displeasure over the bad nature of roads in the municipality.
The angry residents have blocked main roads that link their community to Takoradi and the Western-North Region and are not allowing vehicles to ply the road.
More than a hundred angry residents, clad in red bands, chanted war songs. They set ablaze car tyres in the middle of the roads with the aim of preventing vehicles from moving in and out of the municipality.
This has brought business activities to halt in the community.
The protest is said to have halted all business activities within the municipality.
More soon...