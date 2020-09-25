Residents of Volta Region embarrassed by activities of Western Togoland group - Dr Letsa

Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Letsa says residents of the region are embarrassed by the activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), a successionist group.
The group are demanding the independence of Western Togoland and have today September 25, 2020, blocked roads and entry points to the Volta Region.
The group in the past have been arrested, taken to court and warned to desist from their activities but have begun again.
READ ALSO: BREAKING: Secessionist group block roads, entry points in Volta Region as they demand independence of Western Togoland
Mr Letsa says most people in the Volta Region do not support the activities of the group and have continuously expressed disappointment with what they set out to do.
"We have a situation we are trying to deal with, it is critical. The situation is complex and we are putting all measures in place to clear the roads, we appeal to those stuck in traffic to be patient because we are working around the clock. The majority of people in the Volta Region, about 98% of the people don't support what is going on. Many people in the Volta Region are embarrassed by the activities of these people."
Reports indicate that the group have clashed with some police personnel and are calling on the government to declare them independent or they will cause more destruction.
The reports further indicated that some three police officers have been taken hostage by the group and they have vowed not to release them until their needs are met.
Mr Charles K. Kudzordzi, the leader of the group had in the past been arrested but was discharged by an Accra high court.
The group planned to declare Volta, Oti and North East regions as independent state on May 19, 2019.
The group was formed in 1994 with the objective to instigate the people of the Eastern Corridor of Ghana to secede from Ghana to form a country called Western Togoland.
They were arrested and signed bonds of good behaviour for six months, however, the group continued to engage in such activities until the members were arrested on May 5, 2019.
Their activities in the past led government to issue a statement warning them to desist from their activities.
The government, in a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said it “takes note of the activities” of the foundation, adding: “Ghana remains a sovereign state which has not ceded any part of its territory to any person or group of persons.”
“While admonishing the public to disregard the claims by the group, the general public is hereby informed that state security agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure that persons involved with the illegal act, are dealt with in accordance with the law.
“Ghana’s security agencies remain in firm charge of Ghana’s territory and encourage all persons to continue with their daily activities normally”, the statement said.