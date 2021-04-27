Police arrest 507 illegal immigrants at Bolgatanga

A combined team of Police officers, Immigration officers and the National Security from the Upper East Region has on 25th April, 2021 arrested 507 illegal immigrants from the Bolgatanga Municipality.
Intelligence shows that these immigrants, made up of 494 Nigerians including 6 females and 13 Burkinabes entered into the country from April 2020 through unapproved routes lying at the Northern part of Ghana.
The operation, leading to the arrest, was mounted as a result of concerns raised by residents of the Upper East Region on the influx of foreign nationals who engaged in criminal activities and other fraud-related crimes (scams) such as Q’Net in the area.
The illegal immigrants have been processed for repatriation. Meanwhile, profiles of the Nigerians among them are being shared with security counterparts in the Republic of Nigeria, to ascertain whether they were part of the announced jailed breakers.
The Police Administration cautions the Public especially Landlords against accommodating persons whose identities and residential legal statues are unknown.
It further appeals to the public to give the Police information about suspected criminals and criminal activities to their attention.