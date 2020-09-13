Police arrest four persons over Prof. Benneh's murder

The Greater Regional Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.
The four persons are Christian Kobi- 32, Isaac Botchway 41, James Nana 26 and Adams Mensah 52 who are workers in the house.
Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh has been murdered at his residence in Accra.
His colleague at the Faculty, Dr Poku Adusei, in a Facebook post said Prof Yaw Benneh was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.
“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident at late Prof Benneh’s Adjirigano mansion.
Police picked up the body of Prof Benneh who lives alone from his home on Saturday morning.
According to reports, there was no sign of a break-in or forced entry at the Adjirgano mansion.
Isaac Botchway, who claims to be Prof Benneh’s houseboy told journalists that he last saw his employer at about 8 pm on Thursday.
He said the deceased usually call him whenever he needed him to do something on his behalf.
“I called him the next day [Friday], but he did not respond. The gardener came to work this morning [Saturday] and when he did not find any sign of him, he knocked at his door but there was no response,” the houseboy said.
He said the gardener then went to inform the academic’s sister who lives a stone throw from the Adjirgano mansion.
Together with her, they got a carpenter to force the door open and found Prof Benneh dead.
The deceased’s hands and legs were all tied in a pool of blood between the bedroom and the living room.
According to Mr Botchway, it was clear there was a struggle between Prof Benneh and his assailant before he was killed.
He said although the crime scene has been cleaned, there were spatters of blood on the floor which suggested a struggle.