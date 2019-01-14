Police begin investigations into murder of Tema Port Marketing Manager

The Police have launched an investigation into the murder of Mrs Josephine Asante, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the Tema Port.
She is believed to have been murdered by an unknown assailant on Sunday, January 13, 2018.
The Afienya police have said Mrs Asante was found stabbed to death on Sunday dawn at her residence at Emef Estate in Afienya near Tema.
The 49-year-old mother was said to be living in her house with her son and a houseboy at the time of the incident.
According to the Afienya District Police Commander, Superintendent Charles Agyei, the incident was believed to have happened at about 3 a.m. yesterday, during which an unknown assailant pounced on the deceased, aged 49, who was fast asleep after returning from an end of year dinner organised by her employers, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), last Saturday night.
The husband of the deceased, Mr Kwame Asante, is believed to have travelled outside the country and is due to return today and was, therefore, not available at the time of the incident.
Her 12-year old son realizing her mum had not woken up called her driver Mr Amos Apraku, at about 8 a.m for help.
Police added that no valuables were missing after the incident.
Her body has since been deposited at the police morgue.
