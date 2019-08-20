Police declines to offer security , planned PDS demo blocked - CSO

The Coalition of Civil Service Organisations (CSO’s) says the Ghana Police service has declined to offer security to a planned demonstration over the Power Distribution Services, PDS deal suspension scheduled on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
The protest, dubbed: ‘Drop PDS Demonstration’ is to express their displeasure against government’s inaction leading to the suspension of the deal.
In a statement signed by the Convener of the Drop PDS Demonstration, the Ghana Police Service on their side has declined to offer security due to what it says is the lack of personnel.
According to the statement, the Regional Police Commander claimed the Homowo festivities, as well as the upcoming National Democratic Congress primaries on Saturday, make it impossible for them to join them for demonstration.
''we were invited for a final meeting with the Regional Police Commander on Monday for what was supposed to be the final meeting with the Police to finalise the security arrangements for the demonstration on Thursday August 22, only for the Regional Commander to tell us during the final meeting that the Police cannot provide us with the protection for this demonstration ''.
''The reasons given by the Police were that there is Homowo festival and NDC primaries on Saturday. First of all the Homowo festivities are almost over and our routes for the demonstration does not affect any of the areas still celebrating Homowo''.
''Secondly the NDC Parliamentary primaries is on Saturday and our demonstration is on Thursday and it does not affect the NDC primaries in any way''.
POLICE BLOCK PDS DEMONSTRATION AGAINST GOVERNMENT
In accordance with the Public Order, Act (491) we the conveners of the DROP PDS DEMONSTRATION wrote to the Ghana Police Service in fulfilment of the Constitutional requirement for a civil demonstration.
Last week Thursday after our initial meeting with the Deputy Regional Commander of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, it appeared the Police had prejudiced position on this PDS issue and were poised on stopping this important civil action against government using technicalities. However we were patient and very much abreast with the Public Order Act and so we responded to all the initial issues that the Police raised until they had no other issue to raise.
Finally we were invited for a final meeting with the Regional Police Commander on Monday for what was supposed to be the final meeting with the Police to finalise the security arrangements for the demonstration on Thursday August 22, only for the Regional Commander to tell us during the final meeting that the Police cannot provide us with the protection for this demonstration in accordance with the Public Order Act.
The reasons given by the Police were that there is Homowo festival and NDC primaries on Saturday. First of all the Homowo festivities are almost over and our routes for the demonstration does not affect any of the areas still celebrating Homowo.
Secondly the NDC Parliamentary primaries is on Saturday and our demonstration is on Thursday and it does not affect the NDC primaries in any way.
The Police also raised issues of recent armed robbery attacks as part of the reasons for denying us the needed protection for this demonstration saying their men are busy fighting armed robbers and they cannot provide protection for a demonstration on PDS.
Considering the loose nature of the excuses given by the Police, we believe that there is a clear and deliberate attempt by the Ghana Police to stifle this civil demonstration by the Coalition of CSO’s.
We have therefore referred to the letter of the Police to our lawyers and we shall respond to them accordingly.
We, therefore, advise all well meaning CSO’s to remain calm as we address this impasse with the Police.
Thank you for kind cooperation.
Signed: Mensah Thompson Convener, Drop PDS Demonstration.
