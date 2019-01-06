Police officer commits suicide at Nungua

A Police officer by name Sergeant Emmanuel Amede has shot and killed himself in his room at Nungua, Accra.
According to reports the policeman with service number 34586 shot himself on Sunday dawn with his AK 47 rifle which he had booked for official duties but kept it in his room perhaps for his suicide agenda.
Giving the account of what happened, wife of the deceased explained that, her husband suddenly woke up from sleep at about dawn and asked her and their children to leave the room or he would kill them.
The wife drew the attention of her neighbours about the strange conduct of her husband but before they reach the scene, he shot himself at the throat.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Police Hospital morgue for preservation pending an autopsy, whiles the CID department conduct an investigation.
