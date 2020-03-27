Fighting Covid-19, GHS recalls staff on study leave with immediate effect

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has with immediate recalled its staff on approved study leave across the country to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ghana's case count now stands at 136 with three deaths and one recovery.
GHS in a letter said this decision has become necessary, given the “increased workloads in the various facilities.”
"This has resulted in increased workloads in various facilities. There is, therefore, the urgent need for all staff to be at post in order to support the management of affected persons."
As a consequence of the above, all staff on approved study leave across all regions are therefore recalled from their leave with immediate effect."