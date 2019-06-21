Police Reshuffle: Top officers re-assigned

Some top police officers have been re-assigned as part of an ongoing reshuffle by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu.
DCOP Kwadwo Boapea Otchere, who is the Commander of the Upper West Regional Command, is heading to the newly created Western North Region.
His place will be taken over by the Director General of the Service’s Private Security Organisation (PSO), Francis Aboagye Nyarko, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).
Another DCOP, Emmanuel Djan Kyere, who is the second-in-command in the Eastern Region, will be the Bono East Regional Commander.
The newly created Ahafo Regional Command will be headed by DCOP Kwaku Boadu Peprah, who is the second-in-command in the Accra Region.
DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako heads to the Savannah Region as the regional commander from his position as the Deputy Central Regional Police Commander.
The Accra Regional Command will now be headed by DCOP Frederick Adu Anim, who until the latest posting was the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander.
The Armourer General at the National Headquarters, DCOP Albert Naang-Baa Denkabe, is now the North East Regional Police Commander.
The Oti Regional Command will also be headed by DCOP Osei Asibey Ahenkan, who was a Deputy Director General at the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Service.
Some divisional commanders have also been promoted.
Cantonments Divisional Commander ACP Wilfred Boahen Frimpong heads to the Bono Region as the second-in-command.
Baatsona Divisional Commander ACP David Agyemang Adjem has been posted to the Ashanti Region as the Deputy Regional Commander.
Dormaa Divisional Commander ACP Charles Domanban heads to the Savannah Region as the Deputy Regional Commander.
The Divisional Commander in Madina, ACP Emmanuel Afriyie Sakyi, will now be the second-in-command in Accra Region.
Bono Region’s 2i/c, ACP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, will occupy the same position in the Eastern Region.
Finally, the head of the Regional Court in the Ashanti Region, ACP Okyere Darko Asumadu, will take ACP Boakye-Yiadom’s place.
Some divisional commanders by the movements have assumed higher roles of Second-in-Commands.
The appointments are expected considering the fact that the new regions must have their complements of security managers and regional security councils.
READ ALSO: