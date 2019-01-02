Politicians should dissociate themselves from doomsday prophets-Rev Opuni Frimpong

A former General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has adviced politicians to dissociate themselves from doomsday prophets.
According to him the annual pronouncements of deaths on political and public figures is worrying and disrespectful.
There has been a trend of predictions of death on high profile persons especially on the 31st of December each year most especially during watch night services to usher in the new year.
The Rev Minister who also doubles as a researcher and a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology suggests that the trend will continue if people do not speak up against it.
According to the Rev.Minister,''You will not go to South Korea, France, Germany, UK, Canada, US hearing pastors and prophets predicting deaths of their leaders. We have accumulated evidence of public decency in this country. Pastors have dealt with politicians and public officials all these years''.
''Even if something is true, you are dealing with people who deserve respect we must have public decency, we must have respect for those who respect must be given to, and so someone like our former president Mahama is our president even if he is going to die the way we must approach it in the country must show a level of maturity in this country''.he added
Again,''the Vice President Bawumia, is our Vice President assuming without predicting he is going to die, Ghanaians must respect the issue with high level of respect and decency. Political leaders who are affiliated to sources of such predictions will do the nation a lot of good if they can distance themselves from death predictions on others. I pray that our media friends must unplug the media oxygen that they give to such shameful act''.Rev Kwabena Opuni Frimpong
