Hot Video:John Mahama, Bawumia will die this year - Rev. Owusu Bempah

The leader and Founder of Glorious Word Ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has prophesied that former President John Mahama and current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are going to die this year.
Due to his many prophecies – some of which have come to pass – foretelling doom and gloom, some Ghanaians, especially clergymen, have branded him as a prophet of doom and one who lives on fear and panic.
Speaking to his congregation during the 31st watch night service at his church as sighted by HotfmOnlinegh.com, the popular man of God stated that if Ghanaians don’t endeavor to pray, John Mahama will be killed by some of his NDC members.
It would be recalled that,the convoy of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was involved in an accident on the Yendi-Tamale road, on Friday December 28,2018 after participating in the funeral of Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai.
Credit:hotfmonlinegh.com