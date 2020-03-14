Poor attitude from health professionals a barrier to Covid-19 fight - Dr Asomaning Antwi

Police to hold mass burial for 120 unidentified bodies The Ghana Police Service will hold a mass burial for 120 unidentified and…

Tunisia announces six more coronavirus cases In a news conference on Thursday evening Tunisia's health ministry announced…

Chelsea forward Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has become the first Premier League player to…

Gov't procures pickup trucks, buses for Education Ministry Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has handed over 365 Double Cabin Pickup…

Great Olympics reports Langabel to the Police Ghana Premier League club Great Olympics have reported one of its supporter…

CAF postpones AFCON 2021 qualifiers The Confederation of African Football, CAF has postponed the upcoming AFCON…