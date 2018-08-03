President Akufo-Addo cautions media against sensationalism

President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to media practitioners in Ghana to be mindful of their headlines, breaking news and reportage as a whole in order not to sacrifice the future of the country through their work.
Addressing the 12th Congregation Ceremony of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) at Okponglo, the new site of the Academic Institution, under the theme: "Strengthening Media Literacy and Communication Excellence in Ghana", President Akufo-Addo said journalists in Ghana ought to be mindful of the power they wield and the responsibility they owe the society as a result of this immeasurable power.
"The Media has immeasurable power to build up the confidence and values of our society and it's institutions and therefore ought to be assisted to be on top of its game at all times", the President said.
He added that "media practitioners must take a second look at the power they wield and the responsibility they owe society with the view to ensuring that they do not sacrifice integrity and the future of our society for today's headline of breaking news".
Harnessing the full potential of the media
The President said the "time has come for the country to harness the full potential of the media, keep it up to pace with technological changes so it helps educate and stimulate the populist and contribute to the sustainable development of the country".
He observed that Ghana has produce notable and some finest journalists on the African continent.
However, President Akufo-Addo said he believes that "it is time to produce here in Ghana, the best newspapers and media outlets in Africa if not in the world".
Latest news from Prime News Ghana