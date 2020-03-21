Prez Akufo-Addo declares National Day of Fasting in bid to stop Covid-19

President Akufo-Addo has declared Wednesday March 25, 2020 as a National Day of Fasting.
The President charged all Christians and Muslims in Ghana to seek the face of God in a bid to stop Covid-19.
Ghana has now recorded 19 cases with one death so far.
The President in an address to the Nation said " Due to the rate at which the virus is spreading, I declare Wednesday March 25, 2020 as a National Day of Fasting. I urge all Muslims and Christians to seek the face of God in this trying times".
The President also announced that Ghana had closed all it's borders both land and sea for two weeks to prevent people from trooping in with the virus.
He also disclosed that government is putting all measures in place to enable health officials have the right tools to battle the deadly virus.