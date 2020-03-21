Prez Akufo-Addo declares National Day of Fasting in bid to stop Covid-19

Class 6 pupil dies in accidental drowning A class six (6) pupil has drowned in the Volta River. The incident occurred at…

Covid-19 : Ghana closes all its borders President Akufo-Addo has directed for the closure of all borders of the country.

Congolese music legend dies 'from coronavirus' Congolese music star Aurlus Mabélé has died in hospital in France's capital…

Covid-19: Black Stars duo speak with Ghanaians Black Stars duo, Andy Yiadom and Alfred Duncan have shared solitary messages…

Tunisia confirms first coronavirus death Tunisia has confirmed the first fatal case of coronavirus, a 72-year-old woman…