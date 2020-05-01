Prez. Akufo-Addo extends closure of Ghana's borders by another month

Ghana's borders will remain closed for another month after President Akufo-Addo announced and extension.
The President had earlier extended the closure by two weeks but that ends on Monday, May 4.
The President has now extended that directive and it takes effect on May, 4, 2020 at 1 am.
READ ALSO: Prez. Akufo-Addo extends closure of Ghana's borders
"With the suspension of all public gatherings still in force and our schools still closed, government has taken the decision to extend further the closure of borders for a month effective 1 am of 4th May until Sunday, the 31st of May, 2020. We know that the overwhelming majority of positive cases came from travelers or contacts of travelers so we have no option than to keep our borders closed until we are confident that we have put in place measures to prevent travelers from importing the virus. These restrictions cannot and will not be a permanent feature of our lives but they are for now essential for our survival,” .”
The president made the announcement at the virtual May Day celebrations on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has leaped from 1671 to 2074 after 403 new cases were recorded.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced the new figures on its website on April 30, 2020.
The Greater Accra region remains Ghana’s epicentre with 1,795 cases followed by Ashanti with 99.
Eastern is next with 70, Central has 21 while Oti and Upper East have 19 each.
The rest are Volta, 16; Northern, 13; Upper West, 10; Western Region, 9; North East Region, 2; and Western North, 1.
Meanwhile one more person has died, bringing the death toll to 17.
The number of recoveries has also increased from 188 to 212.
Out of the 2074 cases, 62% are males while 38% are females. 12% have history of travel with the remaining 88% having no clear history of travel.