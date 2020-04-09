Prez. Akufo-Addo extends partial lockdown of Accra, Kumasi by another week

President Akufo-Addo has extended the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi by another week.
The President in his 6th address to the nation said after several consultations with the medical authorities an extension became necessary.
" I thank Ghanaians for their cooperation during the lockdown period, the decision has worked positively for us and by this I announce a one week extension of Accra and Kumasi which ends on April 20th."
President Akufo-Addo had earlier announced a 2 weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi which was expected to end on Monday but that has been extended now.
Ghana's Covid 19 cases has risen too 378 with six deaths.