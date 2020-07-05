Prez. Akufo-Addo self-isolates after Covid-19 exposure

A statement from the Information Ministry says President Akufo-Addo has been directed by doctors to self-isolate.
The statement signed by Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that the President is doing so “On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols."
“The President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”
The statement said, although President Akufo-Addo has tested negative for the virus, he has still decided to self-isolate “out of the abundance of caution.”
“The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra."
Some government officials have tested positive for the virus. The former Deputy Minister for Trade Carlos Ahenkorah, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, are some of the government officials who have tested positive for Coronavirus.