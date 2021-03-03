Prez. Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 9

President Akufo-Addo will deliver his first State of the Nation Address in his second term on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
This will be in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution which mandates the President to present to Parliament the address at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on the first sitting of the House after resuming from its three-week COVID-19 shutdown stated that, one of the immediate parliamentary business is to receive the President for the presentation next Tuesday.
“The House will be privileged to receive the President who is obligated to deliver the State of the Nation Address. His Excellency has given an indication to me that he is ready to do the obligation on Tuesday 9th March 2021”, the Right Honourable Speaker indicated.
President Akufo-Addo’s address will be an overview of plans for his second term in office having won the 2020 general elections.
It is expected to cover areas of national development including, security, economy, agriculture, environment, education and particularly health due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the roll-out of the country’s vaccination exercise.