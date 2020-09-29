Prof Kwasi Aning explains why secessionist group attacked STC bus terminal in Ho

Prof Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, KAIPTC has explained why the Western Togoland secessionist group attacked the Ho STC bus terminal.
According to him, last night's attack by the secessionist group was a direct confrontation with the Volta Regional Minister who on Friday said they know who the group members are and have intelligence on their activities.
Explaining further, he said the group wanted to show the hollowness in the statement of the Regional Minister and the government.
He also said they wanted to prove their flexibility, capability and choice of a potential target.
"I don't think it is STC per se, of course, STC is a state institution but I think it is a deliberate attempt to point their fingers into the eyes of the Volta Regional Minister. Because on Friday there were two things, his statement was clear-we know where you are and we know your plans this is the last time you will act.
"So this is a clear action that says you can stand in public and talk as much as you like but we are in control. We have the flexibility, capability, intelligence and choice of a potential target so it is a direct confrontation with the Minister demonstrating the hollowness of his statement and his lack of ability to grasp the reality on the ground."
The Western Togoland secessionist group has last night attacked the STC bus terminal in Ho.
The group is reported to have beaten the drivers of STC and burnt one bus in the process.
The secessionist group are said to have fired gunshots before attacking the drivers who were sleeping in the terminal.
There is heavy security presence now at the bus terminal, but the group members are yet to be identified.