Gov't on manhunt for masterminds of Western Togoland secessionist group's revolt 

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that security agencies are on a manhunt for the masterminds of the Western Togoland secessionist group's revolt on Friday.
The Homeland Study Group Foundation on Friday blocked roads and entry routes to the Volta Region to demand independence for the Western Togoland.
Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the government has already gathered intelligence on these financiers and wants the security services to round them up.
“Yes we know where the funding is coming from and the various agencies are moving in as part of a comprehensive program to deal with this whole phenomenon. And we are also moving in to deal with their sources of funding and persons who we believe are associated with the funding of this group,” he said.
Mr. Nkrumah also said that the security agencies have been able to calm situations down and are making efforts to contain the threats coming from the secessionist group.
“Key actors who have been identified as ultimately responsible for these events are also on the watchlist of the security agencies and are actually wanted at this point in time. In the coming days, the security agencies would be publishing some photos and revealing identities of persons involved,” the Information Minister added.
However, nineteen pellets have been removed from the body of the District Police Commander who was attacked by the Western Togoland secessionist group.
This is according to the doctors who attended to the four policemen who were attacked by the group.
The doctors explained that they were able to remove 19 pellets from the body of the District Police Commander ASP Dennis Fiakpui.
Dr Bernard Atuguba, Medical Director for the Bator Catholic Hospital said the police officers who were transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra are responding to treatment.
He said the pellets did not reach the bone of the police officer but they were just on the flesh.