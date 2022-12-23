Prof Kwesi Botchwey laid to rest

People from all walks of life on Thursday, December 22 paid their last respect to Prof Kwesi Botchwey.
The burial service took place at the forecourt of the state house, Accra.
The state event was attended by President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; former President John Dramani Mahama and his 2020 presidential election running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; the immediate past Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the diplomat, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas.
Others were former Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) functionaries, the clergy, traditional rulers, family members and friends of the late Finance Minister, members of the Diplomatic Corps, old students of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), a host of dignitaries, as well as past and present government officials.
The former Finance Minister died on November 19, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was seeking medical care.
Profile of the late Prof. Kwesi Botchwey
Prof. Kwesi Botchwey born on September 3, 1944, attended his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School in Ghana.
Later on, he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Ghana and then a Master of Laws degree at the Yale Law School in the USA.
The late economist and finance minister hold a doctorate degree from the University of Michigan Law School in the USA.
Prior to becoming a finance minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was a lecturer at the University of Zambia, the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and the University of Ghana.
He also served as an advisor to World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.
Prof. Botchwey had vast expertise in economic management as he was a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility under the Fund.
He also served as an advisor to the UNDP‘s UN Special Initiative on Africa and an advisor to the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).
