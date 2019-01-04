Prof. Stephen Adei appointed as NDPC Chairman by Prez. Akufo-Addo

In consultation with the Council of State President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, as the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).
In accordance with the provision under Article 87 of the 1992 Constitution, the core mandate of the NDPC is to “advise the President on development planning policy and strategy”, and, “at the request of the President or Parliament, or on its own initiative,” do the following:
(a) Study and make strategic analyses of macroeconomic and structural reform options;
(b) Make proposals for the development of multi-year rolling plans taking into consideration the resource potential and comparative advantage of the different districts of Ghana;
(c) Make proposals for the protection of the natural and physical environment;
(d) Make proposals for ensuring the even development of the districts of Ghana by the effective utilization of available resources; and
(e) Monitor, evaluate and coordinate development policies, programmes and projects.
The Commission, according to the Constitution, “shall also perform such other functions relating to development planning as the President may direct”.
Prof. Adei has expertise in leadership, governance, public management, finance, economics, marketing and marriage counseling.
Since 2013, he has been with Ashesi University College. He is currently the Dean of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Leadership and Economics after being with Pentecost University College, Accra from 2009 to 2013.
He was, among others, Head of UN System in South Africa (September 1994 – February 1995), UNDP Resident Representative in Namibia (1995 – 1999), Economist and Chief of the Directorate of Africa Bureau, UNDP, New York (1989 – 1995); Senior Economist of the Commonwealth Secretariat, London (1986 – 1989) and staff of the Ghana Investment Centre rising to Deputy Director and Head Research (1973 – 1985).
Prof. has undertaken several consultancy assignments and has taught Economics at both the University of Ghana and the University of Sydney.