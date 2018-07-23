Profile of new EC nominees

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Jean Adukwei Mensah as the next Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.
In a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, on Monday, July 23, 2018, stated that the President appointed the new officials after seeking the advice of the Council of State in a letter dated Thursday 19th July.
Below is the profile of the new EC Chair nominee:
Mrs. Jean Mensa is the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana’s premier public policy institute and Coordinator of the Ghana Political Parties Programme.
She is a lawyer by profession and a leader of thought in Ghana on governance and democratic issues.
Mrs. Mensa has carved a niche for herself in the field of policy research and advocacy as well as in the development of policy alternatives including the Presidential Transition Act of 2012; the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft); the Political Parties Funding Bill and the Revised Political Parties Bill.
Mrs. Mensa was a tireless advocate for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and served as a Commissioner of the Government-established Constitution Review Commission.
She is currently a member of the Government Committee tasked with preparing the Affirmative Action Bill.
Dr. Eric Asare Bossman
Senior Lecturer / Head of Department
EDUCATION
• Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (Comparative Public Policy, International Relations and Public Policy), West Virginia University, 2007
• Certificate in Entrepreneurship, West Liberty State College, 2006
• Master of Arts in International Affairs, Ohio University
• Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, University of Ghana
AREA OF SPECIALIZATION
Comparative Public Policy
Public Policy
International Relations
COURSES TAUGHT CURRENTLY
• POLI 405 Politics of International Economic Relations
• POLI 417 Human Resource Development and Management
• POLI 681 Human Resource Management and Development
• POLI 688 Lobbying and Agenda Setting
• POLI 212 International Politics
CURRENT RESEARCH
• Institution and Democratic Consolidation
• Public Health Policy
• Migration and Development
PUBLICATIONS
- Bossman Asare and Peter Sekyere (2016) An Appraisal of Institutions of Global Governance: The Case of the African Human Rights System. Africology-Journal of Pan African Studies. Vol 9 No 1.
- Maame Gyekye-Jandoh and Bossman Asare (2015) The Dynamics of Civil Society-Government Interface in Ghana. African Journal of Democracy and Governance, Vol 2, Nos 3 and 4.
- Peter Sekyere and Bossman Asare (2016) An Examination of Ethiopia’s Anti-Terrorism on Fundamental Human Rights. European Scientific Journal, Vol 12, No 1, 351-371
- Asare Bossman (2016) International Politics: The Beginner’s Guide-Updated and Expanded, Digibooks, Tema-Ghana
- Evans Aggrey-Darkoh and Bossman Asare (2016) Understanding the Nexus between Traditional and Modern Political Orders in Ghana, ACRI, 3(1): 1-11.
- Ransford Gyampo and Bossman Asare (2015) The Church and Ghana’s DriveToward Democratic Consolidation and Maturity, Journal of Church and State; doi:10.1093/jcs/csv095
- Antwi Boasiako and Asare (2015) The Multiple Streams Framework and the 1996 and 2007 Educational Reforms in Ghana, AIR 5(3); 1-15.
- Bossman Asare and William Asante (2014)Implementing Multilateral Environmental Agreements in Developing Countries: The Case of the 1973 Washington Convention in Ghana. British Journal of Education, Society &Behavioural Science, 4(11): 1489-1503.
- SeiduAlidu and Bossman Asare (2014) Challenges of Civil; Society Networks in Ghana: A Comparative Study of Four Networks. British Journal of Economics, Management & Trade 4(7): 1143-1158
- Bossman E. Asare and Mark K. Frimpong (2013) Public-private partnerships and urban sanitation: Do expectations meet realities in Madina-Ghana? Journal of African Studies and Development. 2141-2189.
- Asare, Bossman (2012) Unitarism and Presidentialism: Political Institutions and Corruption in Public Management in Ghana, Journal of Public Administration and Policy Research, 4(2) pp.32-41.