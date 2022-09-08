Promise ring almost cuts off lady's finger

Evelyn Detordzi, a 25-year-old Ghanaian lady almost lost her finger after putting on a promise ring her boyfriend had given her.
The lady in an interview disclosed that it took prayers and medical intervention to rescue her fourth finger.
According to the lady, her pastor initially advised her to wait for prayers to be said on the ring first, but to her excitement, she ignored the caution and went ahead to wear it.
"I don’t think he had any evil intention or invoked anything before giving me the ring because we were going to get married soon,” she said
According to her, she could not sleep throughout the night after wearing the ring. She was in severe pain only to wake up with a swollen finger on her left hand.
She realized that the mysterious promise ring had tightened into her flesh and bones, with the skin almost gone. All efforts to remove it, including a prayer by a pastor who applied oil to the affected finger, failed.
Sensing danger, Detordzi decided to seek help at the hospital, where she was fortunately freed from the mysterious promise ring.