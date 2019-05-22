Prosecute Yahya Jammeh for murder of 44 Ghanaians- Short

Former Boss of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short has urged the government to take steps to bring former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to Ghana to face charges for the murder of some 44 Ghanaian immigrants.
The 44 Ghanaian immigrants were allegedly murdered during the regime of Mr Jammeh on his orders in 2005.
Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) including the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and Amnesty International launched a campaign in 2018 – “Jammeh2JusticeGhana” – to demand swift action from the government on the matter.
According to Justice Emile Short, Ghana must trigger extradition processes for Mr Jammeh to face trial in Ghana.
Mr Short who was speaking at a meeting by groups of CSOs in Accra, the former Judge of the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, said legal and diplomatic effort must be made to bring closure to the matter.
“My hope and I think I speak for everybody here, is that the government of Ghana will take all measures (legal, political, administrative) to ensure that Jammeh is extradited to Ghana to face trial for the murder of these 44 Ghanaians,”
He said there are legal grounds on which the processes could be triggered and Ghana should make use of those provisions.
Mr Short entreated the government to attach seriousness to the matter and ensure that justice is served.
Mr Short was recently a Chairperson for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Enquiry.
