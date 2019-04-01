Two confirmed dead at Afram Plains after consuming Puffer fish

A 62-year-old man and a teenager in the Afram Plains in the Eastern region,have been confirmed dead after consuming puffer fish.
According to reports, the 62-year-old and a teenager died on Sunday afternoon at a clinic in the Volta region where they had been rushed to after they consumed the poisonous fish.
A similar incident happened in the same region last year August after some people consumed the poisonous puffer fish.
In an interview on Starr News the Deputy Eastern regional director for public health, Dr Antobre Boateng called for an all hands on deck approach in sensitizing residents against consuming the poisonous fish.
''The puffer fish has poisonous glands and if not properly prepared for consumption, can cause severe health complications, resulting in death in a matter of minutes.
The Kpando Municipal Assembly in the Volta region in August 2017 placed an immediate ban on the sale of the ‘poisonous’ puffer fish in the area.
The temporary ban followed the death of five persons in the municipality as a result of the consumption of the rare fish specie.