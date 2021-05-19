Read the short letter announcing the sacking of School Feeding Programme boss

The National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah, has been axed from office not too long after a major scandal hit the programme at some schools.
Some 53 schools are being probed over alleged corruption in implementing the programme.
Last week, the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed the management of some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region to co-operate with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service as it investigates some issues related to the supply of food items.
Before the outcome of this investigation is known, Gender and Social Protection Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, addressed a letter to Mrs Quashigah that her appointment has been terminated.
“This is to inform you of the termination of your appointment as the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme. You will be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice as stipulated in your contract agreement”, the gave no reason for her termination.
The letter also directed Mrs Quashigah to hand over to the Chief Director of the Gender Ministry.
Mrs Gertrude Quashigah was appointed the coordinator of the programme in March 2020 after taking over from Dr Kwame Adu-Nsiah who was also fired.
She was already serving as an acting coordinator for about a year before she was given the role officially.
