Regulating Uber and Taxify will protect interest of customers - Transport expert

A Transport expert, Mr Godfred Akyea Danquah has backed the proposed regulation of Uber and Tacify by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) saying that it will help protect the interest of customers.
The DVLA has indicated that it will soon begin piloting a new regulatory regime to fully regulate the use of private vehicles for ridesharing commercial activities.
DVLA boss, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia said: “the changes would include a clearer identification, a faster registration, and the twice a year renewal of road worthiness of such Vehicles”.
The new regulations will provide distinct DVLA identification for the digital transport operators, faster registration and twice a year renewal of road worthiness of the Vehicles.
Speaking to Starr FM Mr Danquah said: ''It will help us reduce crimes associated with self-drive vehicles for commercial activities. On the insurance perspective if your vehicle is privately registered with a white plate and you use it for commercial business then it means that you have abused the policy that underwrites that insurance policy''.
UBER
In 2016, technology firm Uber officially launched its taxi app in Accra, making it the 467th city to join Uber’s booming network in Africa.
Accra has been identified as one of the economically vibrant hubs on the continent with a thriving urban population of 2.27 million people. Uber believes that, with the accessibility of its services in Accra, city dwellers will have access to efficient transport.
Uber provides affordable, safe and reliable transport until its emerging activities involving kidnapping and other crime-related activities in Ghana.
Meanwhile, the mode of transport which involved the kidnapping of the two Canadian girls in Kumasi was associated with an Uber.