Renowned Leadership expert and coach John C Maxwell heads to Ghana for a global conference

LUP CONSULT LTD Ghana an advisory Chamber for capacity building and institutional development in collaboration with EQUIP leadership: Beyond success Movement is holding a One day intentional Personal and Organizational Growth Summit dubbed BEYOND SUCCESS LEADER-SHIFT SUMMIT under the theme: Leading with Integrity; transformation begins with me.
The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 22nd March, 2023. 9AM prompt at the Chartered Institute of Bankers Conference room, off the Trinity Avenue, Bawaleshie Accra
EQUIP Leadership: Beyond Success is a personal and organizational transformational leadership movement founded by world renowned Leadership expert, Dr John C. Maxwell.
This initiative is set up to help individuals and institutions to learn, live and lead with value propositions that brings transformation. We give meaning (Salt) and transformation( Light) to leaders so they can impact their world. This movement is taking place in about 30 countries on 3 different continents (Africa, Latin America, Asia)
Ambassador Bernard Quarm, the Country Coordinator of the EQUIP Leadership: Beyond Success Program in Ghana is very optimistic and says the event is slated to have very experienced and knowledgeable resource persons in attendance: The Maxwell Team from the United States of America, Ray Popham who is the Deputy Global Director of programs at EQUIP, and doubles as the Faculty president of the Maxwell certified coaches Globally, we will be privileged to have the Africa Regional Director, Eric Nyuma, Liberia in attendance, Emeritus Professor Stephen Adei, Doris Ahiati a financial consultant and executive coach and Patrick Uduma, a thought Leader and the CEO of ICREN Services Limited Nigeria.
Leaders, CEOs of religious organization, education institutions, NGO’s, student leaders, community groups individuals are expected and highly recommend leaders to attend.
Register for the summit via: https://preregistration.online/7759
Or call: Ms Clara : 020 480 3759