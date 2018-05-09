First National Bank - Join our community

Report on the creation of new regions to be submitted on June 30

By Maame Aba Afful
The Commission of Inquiry into the creation of new regions is expected to submit a report on its findings and recommendations to President Akufo-Addo by the 30th of June, 2018.

This follows the inability of the commission to present its report on April, 30, 2018.

President Akufo-Addo on 4th May 2018 effected an amendment to the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of New Regions Instrument, 2017 (C.I. 105) as a result of the commission's failure to meet the initial deadline.

The nine-member Commission of Enquiry is chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Brobbey, with a former Government Statistician Dr Grace Bediako; the AMEER and Missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin-Salih; a former Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, and a local government expert, Ms Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, as members.

The rest are a retired Director of Education Mr Robert Ajene; Senior Research Fellow at the University of Cape Coast, Dr David Wellington Essaw; Prof. George Owusu of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, and a legal practitioner, Ms Josephine Hughes.

The commission was directed by the President to collate views from the public on the creation of the proposed 3 new regions. He further tasked them to produce a report on its work, and present recommendations which will be handed over to the Electoral Commission for the organization of a referndum.

The commission of inquiry began its hearings on November 21, last year and met in-camera with petitioners, mostly chiefs, from parts of the Western, Northern, Volta and Brong Ahafo regions.

