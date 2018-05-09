Report on the creation of new regions to be submitted on June 30

The Commission of Inquiry into the creation of new regions is expected to submit a report on its findings and recommendations to President Akufo-Addo by the 30th of June, 2018.
This follows the inability of the commission to present its report on April, 30, 2018.
President Akufo-Addo on 4th May 2018 effected an amendment to the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of New Regions Instrument, 2017 (C.I. 105) as a result of the commission's failure to meet the initial deadline.
The nine-member Commission of Enquiry is chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Brobbey, with a former Government Statistician Dr Grace Bediako; the AMEER and Missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin-Salih; a former Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, and a local government expert, Ms Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, as members.
The rest are a retired Director of Education Mr Robert Ajene; Senior Research Fellow at the University of Cape Coast, Dr David Wellington Essaw; Prof. George Owusu of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, and a legal practitioner, Ms Josephine Hughes.
The commission was directed by the President to collate views from the public on the creation of the proposed 3 new regions. He further tasked them to produce a report on its work, and present recommendations which will be handed over to the Electoral Commission for the organization of a referndum.
The commission of inquiry began its hearings on November 21, last year and met in-camera with petitioners, mostly chiefs, from parts of the Western, Northern, Volta and Brong Ahafo regions.