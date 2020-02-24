Reports suggesting I received GETfund scholarship as Minister borne out of mischief and lies - Napo

Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as 'Napo' has denied reports that he benefitted from GETFund scholarship when he assumed office.
News reports named Dr Opoku Prempeh among some politicians who allegedly received funding for their studies abroad.
Dr Opoku-Prempeh is listed to have received US$11,200 to study National and International Security at Harvard University and US$12,800 as tuition and living allowance.
But in a Facebook post, the Education Minister said the statement is false and calculated to cause him embarrassment and public ridicule.
“I have noted with dismay a news carried by some media, that suggests that I have as a Minister, received a scholarship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund for studies at Harvard.
“This impression is false and calculated to cause embarrassment and public ridicule. I have not received any form of sponsorship for any programme or course of study from GETFund of scholarship secretariat since becoming a Minister,” his post read.