Scholarships not only limited to needy but brilliant students - GETFund

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), has denied awarding scholarships meant for brilliant but needy students to some ministers, government appointees as well as Members of Parliament (MP).
According to GETFund, the scholarship fund is not limited to brilliant but needy students.
“We wish to categorically state that the award of scholarships by GETFund under the GETFund Act 2000, Act 581, is not limited to needy but brilliant students. The Fund may, per its mandate, also provide support for such other educational activities and programmes to serve strategic national interests,” the statement read.
READ ALSO: GES denies awarding GETFund scholarships to Napo, Adwoa Safo and NaCCA boss
A performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund revealed these personalities all benefitted from the scheme, a policy meant for needy but brilliant students.
Dr. Armah is studying Philosophy in Education at the University of Aberdeen, which comes with a benefit of £38,400 for living expense in addition to £33,000 for tuition fees.
The performance audit report on the administration of scholarships by the GETFund also named some lecturers, heads of institutions and associates and media practitioners as having benefited directly from the scheme.
READ ALSO: GETFund scholarship not only for needy students, Napo received his in 2014 - Edu. Ministry PRO
The Education Minister is listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.
Procurement Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo is also listed studying at the Harvard Kennedy School enjoying $12,800 in allowances with $17,004 in tuition fees.
Read the GETFund statement below