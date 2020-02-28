Reports that 'Year of Roads' can't be achieved false - Roads Ministry

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has refuted reports suggesting that the government's 'Year of Roads' initiative cannot be achieved due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said their attention has "been drawn to a statement circulating on social media purported to have been made by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah to the effect that 'we cannot continue with road constructions this year due to the outbreak of Corona Virus."
According to the Ministry, the statement has never been made by any official of the Ministry.
READ ALSO : Road Ministry announces policy to use concrete for road construction
The Ministry urged the public to disregard the said statement and treat it with utmost contempt that it deserves.
The statement finally added that it is important to note that currently there are road projects on-going throughout the country.
READ ALSO : Driver runs over police officer on Madina-Spintex road
Full statement below :