Just in: Reshuffle hits Police Service as CID boss Tiwaa moves to Welfare

There has been a reshuffle at the Ghana Police Service which has seen Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) move to the Director-General of Welfare.
The restructuring of the Ghana Police Service also saw the DCOP David Senanu Eklu, the Director-General of the Public Affairs Department moved to the Police Hospital as an Administrator.
A number of other senior officers were changed in James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police’s letter issued on January 3.