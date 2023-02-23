Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye passes on

The leader and founder of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye has died.
The man of God passed away at Korle Bu on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
He has not been well for some time now and has not been seen in public.
He was receiving treatment at a hospital from where he was referred to Korle Bu.
"Our head pastor joined the heavenly choirs at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra at 2:00 am on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
“We entreat all members of the church and the general public to keep him in your prayers for God to grant him peaceful repose in the bosom of Abraham, our father in faith,” a statement issued by Mr Abban, Legal Counsel said.
Rev. Boakye has been unwell for months now. He suffered stroke which left him bedridden for several months. Despite his long absence from the pulpit, his wife refuted his ill health.
She debunked the rumours in an address to the congregation. According to her, Rev. Boakye only took a break from his ministry after 19 years for health reasons.
She later assumed responsibility over the church.