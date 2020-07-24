S/R: Police begin search for killers of 90-year-old woman accused of witchcraft, details what happened

The Police in the East Gonja Municipality has detailed how a 90-year-old woman was lynched to death at Kafaba near Salaga in the Savannah Region for allegedly being a witch.
The incident happened on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the East Gonja Municipality.
The old woman whose body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) mortuary has been identified as Akua Denteh.
The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Enoch Adutwum Bediako detailed how the incident occurred.
"The information the police got was that an old woman of about 90 years had been beaten to death at Kafaba near Salaga. Police proceeded to the scene and saw about a 90-year-old woman dead in a house. Our initial information gathered indicate that this old woman was alleged to be a witch and therefore was tried by certain fetish priest and found guilty and therefore some youth beat her to death. The body has been conveyed to the Tamale Hospital and investigations have begun to bring the perpetrators to book."
The police are now on the hunt for one Tanko and his accomplices who allegedly masterminded the lynching of a 90-year-old woman.
