Same-sex marriage will not be legalized during my tenure – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stressed that it will not be under his presidency that marriage between persons of the same sex will be legalized in the country.
The President’s pronouncement comes in the wake of pressure on the executive arm of government to come clear and state its position on activities of persons who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer. (LGBTQ+)
“For same-sex marriage to be legalized in Ghana, it will not happen in my time as President”, Akufo-Addo stated emphatically.
President Akufo-Addo made the remark at the St. Micheal and All Angels Cathedral in Asante Mampong during the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana.
“I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal”, he stressed.
The recent opening and subsequent closure of an LGBTQI office in Ashongman in Accra generated public conversations on the issue.
But former Metro TV Journalist Ignatius Annor, says being a homosexual is not immoral. Speaking on TV3, he said there is nothing wrong with two adults deciding to be together.
He explained that his family is not getting to understand his stance and new community. Ignatius Annor had admitted being homosexual for the first time after so many years.
The now Euro News journalist said he denied being gay because of the fear of losing his journalism career.
Speaking to Joy News PM Express said, “in the past, I had denied the fact that I was gay. I did that because of the fear of losing my career.