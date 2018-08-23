Samia Nkrumah faults 1992 Constitution of Ghana

Former Chairperson of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), Samia Yaaba Nkrumah, has faulted the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, saying, it gives so much power to the executives.
Madam Yaaba Nkrumah said there should be a massive amendment in the constitution to give more power to the ordinary Ghanaian and to suit the current situation in the country.
The former Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region made the observations at the Accra Dialogue, organized by Media General Group and monitored by PrimeNewsGhana in Accra today.
Madam Yaaba Nkrumah said “the 1992 constitution is not democratic and we need to amend some clauses in that constitution. The powers that are given to the president must me amended”.
“Appointing the EC Chair must be amended because of the perception of EC being for this political party. The appointment of MMDCEs and the appointment of the IGP must all be amended”, she explained.
“We cannot have freedom of speech without freedom of information so we need to give the average citizen the freedom of speech in the country”, she added.
Madam Yaaba Nkrumah noted that “the average voters’ main concern is how to survive, how pay our children’s schools fees, how to pay rent and how to get shelter”, he explained.
