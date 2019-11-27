Samira Bawumia grateful to health professionals after collapsing at Dodowa

Second Lady Mrs. Samira Bawumia has expressed her gratitude to all Ghanaians after she collapsed at a public function on Tuesday at Dodowa in Greater Accra.
In a social media post, she said she is particularly grateful to professionals who attended to her “for their timely intervention” after she succumbed to the heat at the conference venue at the 17th Biennial National Delegates Congress of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) where she was the keynote speaker.
READ ALSO : Check out Bawumia's birthday message to Samira as she turns 40 today
The 2nd Lady's social media post below
“I had the honour of delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 17th Biennial National Delegates Congress of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).
“The GRNMA, founded in March 1960, is a professional association of Ghanaian nurses and midwives enrolled by the Nurses and Midwives Council of Ghana.
“I am grateful to the professionals present, for their timely intervention after I succumbed to the heat at the conference venue. Thank you all for the well-wishes.”