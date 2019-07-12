Ministry can't fight sanitation issues alone - Cecilia Dapaah

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, says the unsanitary conditions in the country is a collective challenge and should not be left for the Ministry alone to address.
According to her, the President’s vision is a challenge to all Ghanaians to take up responsible roles, with the ministry as the lead, in ensuring that Accra is transformed into a clean and safe city.
Addressing the media at the ministry's mid-year performance review workshop in Accra on July 11, 2019, she stated that :
“The President is the leader of the country so the vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa is a collective challenge to all Ghanaians and not only the ministry. We all, as citizens, have roles to play if the vision can be achieved. The ministry is on course with several initiatives and we require the support of the populace to be successful.”
The workshop was to review the ministry’s past performance and to look at what have been achieved and re-strategise for the future to be able to deliver on its mandate within the stipulated time and provide water for all by 2030 as envisaged in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
One key activity the ministry was embarking on, Madam Dapaah, said, was the ‘naming and shaming’ of people caught engaging in poor sanitary practices to deter people from polluting the environment and sensitise the public on the negative consequences of environmental harm.
She stated that the ministry was in collaboration with the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), which were mostly the implementation agencies, to roll out initiatives aimed at improving sanitation in the various communities.
The sector Minister also added :“The president wants the country to be clean and with Ghana being selected as headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), which would bring together 1.2 billion people to trade, we as a sector ministry have to provide the necessary ingredients to make sure this is achieved with excellence.”
