Sanitation : Humanity, agent of destroying environment - NCCE

This follows the 2019 edition of the Citizenship Week under the auspices of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) started today, May 27, 2019, across the country.
This year, the NCCE and its volunteers will move across the country to exceed their visit to 8,000 schools last year to hit 10,000 selected schools.
Citizenship Week is an annual flagship programme of the NCCE dedicated to educate and sensitise pupils to good sanitation practices and issues of national concern of relevance to the 1992 Constitution.
It was introduced in 2012 and celebrated each year to engender civic consciousness among young citizens of the country. This year’s celebration is on the theme “A Clean Ghana, Our Responsibility”.
Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic to throw more light on the theme for the celebration, the Chairperson of the NCCE, Ms Josephine Nkrumah, said the issue of sanitation was high on the agenda of the Commission because of the adverse effects of plastic waste and filth on the environment.
She also stated out that filth engulfing the country’s cities and towns and more worrying was the indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste with its attendant flooding, loss of lives and properties anytime it rained.
NCCE chairperson stated that: “It is the duty of all citizens to contribute in making Ghana a clean place through sustainable public education and awareness creation as well as change in lifestyle with respect to the use and disposal of plastics.”
She also urged Ghanaians to choose biodegradable products over plastics and other products that destroyed the environment.
In view of that, she called on all Ghanaians to play their role in making Ghana a clean country by contributing to reducing plastics and choosing biodegradables.
“Citizens are being encouraged to choose alternative packaging for food, foodstuffs and beverages such as paper shopping bags, baskets, reusable bowls, flasks and water bottles to help phase out the use of polyethene and other plastics” she said, adding that “as global citizens, it behoves on us to play our part and commit to helping build Ghana and achieve these goals by the year 2030.”
