Making Accra the cleanest city:Sanitation Minister contradicts Akufo-Addo

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah has contradicted President Akufo-Addo's statement he made in 2017 to make Accra the cleanest city by the end of his four-year tenure.
Addressing a press conference in Accra, on April 23 2019, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources says Akufo Addo's will go for two terms and at the end, Accra will be the cleanest city
According to the minister:''The President will go for two terms and at the end, Accra would have been the cleanest city in Africa. We are on cause, God is in control. The President is serious with the call to make Accra the cleanest city in Ghana''.
Meanwhile, on 24 April 2017, President Akufo-Addo emphatically stated to make Accra one of the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his four-year tenure at Jamestown in Accra
''By the end of the four years of the Akufo-Addo administration, Accra will be the cleanest city in Africa in the entire African continent and that is where we want to get to''.
The Sanitation Minister also stated that MMDA's have started deploying sanitation guards across the country to strengthen enforcement of sanitation by-laws to maintain cleanliness in the country
''The Ministry of Sanitation and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Ministry of local government and rural development has stepped up it's monitoring efforts to ensure and enhance service delivery by the MMDA's, members of the Environmental Service Providers Association. Our attitude and behaviour are contributing factors in ensuring that our cities and major towns are kept clean all times''.
''Consequently, the Ministry has decided to continue to facilitate the deployment of sanitation guards. This is ongoing by the MMDCE'S and we hope that by July this year all the MMDA's would have put their guards in place. This is to strengthen the sanitation the enforcement of sanitation by-laws to maintain cleanliness in our cities, towns and villages'', she added.