Security beefed-up in Bimbilla after losing family rejected SC ruling

Security has been beefed at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region, following the declaration by the family and supporters of the late Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni that they will not accept the Supreme Court (SC) ruling that declared rival faction, Dasana family, as the legitimate occupants of the Bimbila skin.
Currently, there are over 200 police-military personnel in the town ensuring peace and protecting lives and property.
A five-member Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Julius Ansah on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, unanimously threw out a petition by the Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni challenging the legitimacy of the occupant of the Bimbila skin, Naa Andani Dasana Abdulai.
Few days after the ruling, the family and supporters of the late Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni rejected the Supreme Court ruling, vowing “never to respect”, recognize and pay homage” to the current regent of the Nanung Traditional Area” and accusing the Supreme Court judges of “intending to set ablaze the Nanumba Kingdom”.
The Nanumba North District Chief Executive, Abdulai Yaquob, in an interview with Prime News Ghana on the threat by the family and supporters of the late Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni said “there are almost 200 security personnel in the town well prepared and well equipped”.
He said “that is the Defecne Minister's Constituency so you can be sure of that but the place is calm now”.
Mr. Yaquob said “the curfew still in place from 6pm to 6am and if the curfew will be reviewed, it will come from us”.