Shame on politicians, pastors - Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach has cautioned some members of the Clergy over their allegiance to political parties and keeping mute over corrupt acts being perpetrated by some politicians.
Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who was delivering a sermon at a Watchnight service in Accra didn't mince words as he went hard on some pastors and Politicians.
He said some pastors have kept mute over political issues due to their self-interest. According to him, their actions have led Ghanaians to be desolate in pain because of pittance.
"Ghana is becoming Sodom and Gomorrah and the things that we stoned, rebuked and chastised people about we try to massage it politically now. Shame on our politicians.
Unfortunately, shame on our pastors who know the truth but cannot speak it because of pittance. Shame on them and the clergy as well. Shame on my colleagues, shame on my brothers, shame on all of us.
We have missed it.
We have caused some of you to be desolate in pain because of pittance."
Dr Lawrence Tetteh also urged Ghanaian leaders to forsake their “wicked” ways and fully reconnect themselves to God.