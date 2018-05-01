Shortage of tomatoes hits Brong Ahafo

Shortage of tomatoes has hit the Brong Ahafo Region, compelling consumers and traders to search for the commodity amidst high prices.
Traders who mainly deal in tomato are therefore calling for an urgent attention to the supply of the product since it is affecting them.
Market report indicates that the Brong Ahafo Region has had its share of the general shortage of tomatoes in the country.
Sunyani based Suncity Radio’s Lawrence Boadi told Prime News Ghana that he visited the main Sunyani market ahead of the workers day and there was no single tomato in the market.
Queen of Tomato Traders in the market, Maame Ama Serwaa said the situation is seasonal since the the rainfall pattern in Ghana determines the flow of the vegetables.
He said [in twi] that “we have major vegetable growing areas like Derma, Techimantia, Nsoatre, Duayaw Nkwanta, and others, all in the Brong Ahafo Region, but at this time of the year, production slacks, hence the shortage” she said.
Maame Serwaa indicated that, traders from all over the country travel to neighbouring West African countries such as Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali, to import the product, and this result in price hikes, due to heavy duties and transport costs.
“A paper box currently costs GHS200, while the bigger boxes cost GHS700 each, but may go up this week”, she stated.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news.html