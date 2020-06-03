National Council of Parent-Teacher Association is asking the government through the Education Ministry to allow final year SHS students to carry mobile phones to school.
The Council was reacting to the directive from the Education Ministry that when school resumes for the final year students parents will not be allowed to visit them.
President for the Council, Alexander Dansu in a radio interview said when students are allowed to go with unsophisticated mobile phones they can easily communicate with their parents.
He explained that it will be difficult for parents not to hear from their children for 11 weeks.
"Baring their parent from visiting them is quite unfortunate, but I understand them at one point because if you allow them a lot fo parent will be going at this time of the Coronavirus. If they are not allowing the parent to visit their wards in a way we will understand but at least they should have to allow the students to carry unsophisticated phones not android for calls and text messages for the to be able to interact with their parents..."
The Ministry of Education yesterday said there will be no religious activities and visitation on-campus when school resumes for final year students.
According to the Ministry, this will aid contact tracing should any case of Covid-19 is being reported.
Addressing the media today, Mathew Opoku Prempeh said, “When schools do reopen the schools will not be able for religious activities. We don’t want too many interactions that can bring in and take out if it so happens that we can contact trace who may have brought the virus.”
He also said for the SHS students there will “no visitors for the period that they are in school”.
Mathew Opoku Prempeh directed the school authorities to hold at most for courses a day, and also the dining hall should be visited in badges.
JHS students are to start their classes at 9 am and close by 1 pm, no assembly and playground activities.
He disclosed that they will be a campaign to help get the JHS students back to the classrooms.
Speaking on the measures put in place to tackle the pandemic, Mathew Opoku Prempeh said all should have been mapped to health facilities that will respond to them should any case be reported.